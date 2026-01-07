Share

Havana, Cuba.- Mexico’s Solidarity-with-Cuba Movement paid honor to 32 Cuban combatants who were killed in action on January 3rd during the US military attack against Venezuela.

“We pay tribute and eternal gratitude to the 32 Cubans who lost their lives defending the sovereignty of Venezuela, victims of the coward US military aggression against the Bolivarian Republic,” reads a communique by the Movement as cited by PL news agency.

“Their sacrifice will not be in vain, since it strengthens our conviction that the struggle for Venezuelan sovereignty is the struggle for the dignity of the whole region.”

The statement also claims the immediate release of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, seized by the United States forces during the attack in an act of flagrant illegality and serious violation of International Law and the sovereignty of the Venezuelan people.”

Just few hours after the US attack on Venezuela and the seizure of its president, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum used her social media to share a statement by the Mexican Foreign Ministry condemning the US military action against Venezuela.