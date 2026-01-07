Share

Havana, Cuba.- Cuba’s National Electoral Council and all its provincial and municipal offices throughout the island backs the Cuban government’s statement in support of Venezuela and joins the international repudiation of January 3rd criminal US military attack against the South American nation.

The Council strongly condemns the military and brutal attack and the unacceptable seizure of constitutional president Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores. The US move was an act of state terrorism, a flagrant violation of the UN Charter, International Law and the Proclamation of Latin America and the Caribbean as a Zone of Peace.

The treacherous attack against civil and military facilities in the capital Caracas, in the states of Miranda, Aragua and La Guaira constitute a dangerous escalation of the neo-fascist and imperial doctrine which intends to subjugate our nations and get hold of their natural resources, the Council denounced.

With deep grief the Cuban people learned about the killing in action during the attack of 32 countrymen who were on military missions representing the Cuban armed forces and the interior ministry at the request of similar Venezuelan institutions.

The Cuban Electoral Council expressed its full rejection of the event and interference by US imperialism with Venezuela’s sovereignty and independence.