Havana, Cuba.- Today, the mortal remains of the 32 Cuban combatants who fell heroically during the criminal attack launched by the United States government against the sister Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela on January 3 will arrive in Cuba.

Upon their arrival, they will receive the first posthumous tribute in a military ceremony at Havana’s José Martí International Airport, and then they will be transported along Rancho Boyeros Avenue to the headquarters of the Ministry of the Revolutionary Armed Forces, near the Revolution Square, for which the necessary organizational measures have been taken.

Along the route, a representation of the people, gathered on both sides of the road, will pay heartfelt tribute to the compatriots who fell in the line of duty in the South American country.

Starting at 10:00 a.m., the public will have access to the Ministry of the Revolutionary Armed Forces, where the remains of the fallen combatants will be on display to receive a well-deserved tribute and people’s respect.

On Friday, January 16, at 7:30 a.m., Havana residents will gather at the José Martí Anti-Imperialist Tribune to participate in a ceremony before the beginning of the March of the Combatant People, as a sign of reaffirming of the Cuban people’s commitment to their homeland and to the memory of their heroes.

At 9:00 a.m. on Friday, memorial ceremonies will be held in all provincial capital cities, and in the afternoon the deceased will be laid to rest in the vaults of the Fallen for Defense in their respective hometowns, while similar posthumous tributes will be paid in every Cuban municipality.

“Honor and Glory!” is the motto that marks these days of public grief, profound admiration, and condemnation of the brutal act in which those who today return to the embrace of their homeland gave their lives.