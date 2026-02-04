Share

Havana, Cuba.- The Cuban delegation has denounced at the Plenary Session of the Conference on Disarmament, held in Geneva, the effects of the Executive Order issued on January 29 by the President of the United States, Donald Trump.

The measure, clarifies the statement published on the official website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Minrex), declares a supposed national emergency and authorizes the imposition of trade tariffs on imports from countries that supply oil to Cuba.

According to the source, José Ernesto Díaz Pérez, the Cuban representative to that body, stated that the measure is based on “an extensive list of lies and defamatory accusations against Cuba” and constitutes a flagrant violation of international law, in addition to contradicting the Proclamation of Latin America and the Caribbean as a Zone of Peace.

The text emphasizes that during his address, the diplomat warned that “no one is safe from the expansionist aspirations of the United States government” and urged the international community, including the Conference on Disarmament itself, not to remain silent in the face of what he described as grave threats to international peace and security.