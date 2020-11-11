Cuba will hold the 1st Edition of the 2020 Business Forum to bolster its exportable offer and investment opportunities in the country, Minister of MINCEX Rodrigo Malmierca announced.

On a virtual basis, the event will take place on December 8 and 9 and the Portfolio of Foreign Investment Business Opportunities will be presented, which contains more projects and committed capital than the current one, noted the head of the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment (MINCEX).

Along with it, some 200 Cuban companies will present their exportable bid with over 1,000 products and services, including non-state management forms (FGNE).

Both presentations, Malmierca pointed out, are identified with the country’s Development Plan until 2030 and with the Economic and Social Strategy to boost the economy. The minister explained that among the goals of the Business Forum are to strengthen productive chains and the complementarity between the different economic domestic actors with foreign trade and investment.

The encounter, he highlighted, will create a space for exchange between Cuban entrepreneurs and the world, of particular importance given the impossibility of holding the Havana International Fair due to the global health situation generated by the Covid-19 pandemic.