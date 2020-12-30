Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez on Tuesday commented on the latest murder of African-American Andre Maurice Hill, whom he described as a new victim of racism in the United States.

Havana city, Cuba.- Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez on Tuesday commented on the latest murder of African-American Andre Maurice Hill, whom he described as a new victim of racism in the United States.

Before the end of the year, a new defenseless victim of racism was shot dead by US police abuse, the head of Cuban diplomacy tweeted.

On December 22, Hill, aged 47, was shot dead by officer Adam Coy. The victim did not commit any crime, so his murder caused outrage in the US, where protests against racism and police brutality are growing.

The agents did not have their body cameras on at the time of the shooting, but thanks to a function that allows seeing the previous 60 seconds, the moment of the shooting was recorded without sound.

According to local media, Coy, who was suspended, had complaints against him for excessive use of force and delayed approaching his victim while he was still alive.

Hill was the second African-American killed by the police in less than three weeks in Columbus, as Casey Goodson Jr., aged 23, was shot several times on December 4 while he was returning home after buying some sandwiches.

Hill brings the number of black victims in the hands of officers to 96 since George Floyd was smothered below the knee of a white policeman in Minneapolis, Minnesota.