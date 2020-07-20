Professor Rafael Bello, from the Marta Abreu Central University in Las Villas, was elected along with seven Cuban experts to be a member of the Covid-19 advisory group at the InterAcademy Partnership (IAP).

‘The IAP decided to create a group of experts to advise governments on how to work best to fight this kind of pandemic, and I am delighted to have been chosen along with six compatriots, and 70 other scientific personalities globally,’ the prominent Cuban professor told reporters on Saturday.

Graduated in Cybernetics-Mathematics and holding PhD in Mathematical Sciences, Professor Rafael Bello also directs the Computer Research Center and chairs the University’s Scientific Council in central Villa Clara province.

This nomination is an acknowledgement of Cuban scientists for what they have done to control the Covid-19 pandemic that is hitting the world, he said.

‘The goal of this multidisciplinary group is to provide a mechanism so that other academic or government institutions anywhere in the world can get reliable information related to Covid-19 and its implications,’ he said.