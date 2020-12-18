Several Cuban dance companies will share stage on Friday to pay tribute to Alicia Alonso, on occasion of the 100th anniversary of the birth of the famous universal artist.

Havana city, Cuba.- Several Cuban dance companies will share stage on Friday to pay tribute to Alicia Alonso, on occasion of the 100th anniversary of the birth of the famous universal artist.

The Cuban National Ballet (BNC) organized three ballet performances at the Alicia Alonso Gran Teatro in Havana, for December 18, 19 and 20, to honor its director, one of its main founders and iconic figure of the Cuban ballet school.

The company, currently directed by prima ballerina Viengsay Valdes, took the title from a text written by Jose Lezama Lima to name the set of performances: Fiesta de Alicia Alonso.

The Ballet de Camagüey company, led by Regina Balaguer, will open performances this Friday with the piece ‘Bolero,’ a choreography by Gonzalo Galguera, with music by Maurice Ravel; while Acosta Danza company, founded by Carlos Acosta, will show ‘Mundo Interpretado,’ by Brazilian Juliano Nunes, on a score by Pepe Gavilondo and designs by visual artist Glenda Leon.

Directed by Miguel Iglesias, Danza Contemporanea de Cuba will go up on stage with ‘Matria Etnocentra,’ choreography by George Cespedes, with music by Nacional Electronica band.

The BNC will close performances with Concerto DSCH, a ballet by Russian Alexei Ratmansky, with music of Dmitri Shostakovich.

As expected, each ballet performance will exhibit different choreographies to honor the teacher, creator, and inspiration for generations of artists in and outside Cuba.