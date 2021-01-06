Cuba collaborated with 75 countries amid the Covid-19 pandemic, and received donations from 27 nations in accordance with its principles of solidarity, the country’s Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez, acknowledged on Tuesday.

Among other aids, Cuba acquired equipment, supplies and medical material from governments, companies and solidarity associations, Rodriguez noted on Twitter.

‘Our foreign policy honors the principle of solidarity,’ the FM emphasized.

In December, Cuba received a shipment of medical supplies donated by fellow countrypersons living in the United States, allocated to the Pedro Kouri Institute of Tropical Medicine (IPK).

This donation, one of the last contributions received, is part of about 170 solidarity aids that arrived to the country during the fight against Covid-19.

That is one of the lessons of the pandemic, the need to unite in the face of challenges, the IPK’s director Manuel Romero noted.

Up to date, Cuba has sent over 4,000 healthcare professionals to cooperate in 40 nations and territories to support the fight against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, at the request of those governments.

They joined the over 28,000 who were already providing services in 58 countries previous the health emergency.

Due to its positive impact at international level, the Cuban Medical Contingent Henry Reeve has been proposed as a candidate for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize.