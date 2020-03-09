President of Cuba congratulates all women

Havana, Cuba.- On International Women’s Day, the president of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, congratulated all women for being the source, support, beauty and tenderness of life.

On his Twitter account, the president wished them a happy March 8th and thanked them for everything they deliver. Thanks for your love. # DíaInternacionalDeLaMujer #SomosCuba #SomosContinuidad, he added.

In another tweet, the president stressed that the flag of the lone star is the homeland. He added the labels #RespetaMiBandera #SomosCuba and #SomosContinuidad.

My flag is one that has never been mercenary and in which a star shines, with more light, as more lonely it is.’ Eternal verses for the eternal, added the head of state, who presided over a regional meeting in eastern Holguin where he presented the updated plan for prevention and control of the Covid-19 coronavirus.

Similarly, the dignitary recalled in the microblogging network words of the leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, about the survival of the human species.

The amazing thing about our time is the contradiction between the bourgeois imperialist ideology and the survival of the species. It is no longer about the existence of justice among human beings … but of the law and the possibilities of their survival, ‘said Fidel Castro.