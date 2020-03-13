Investments in Cuba’s agricultural development increase

Havana, Cuba.- The annual 12-percent growing trend in investments in agricultural development reported over the past six years remained in 2019, it was learned here.

The plan in that field rose to 684.847 million dollars and was executed at 89 percent, it was known at the meeting headed by Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel to review the performance of the agricultural sector.

The plan was aimed at guaranteeing the development of some programs in the sector and achieving production goals, according to the report submitted by the Ministry of Agriculture (MINAG) about the work done during that period.

According to the document, the priority granted to investments in the ministry and the work system, and the follow-up and control of the execution of 138 major investments in 22 productive programs allowed dealing with financial and energy restrictions.

They also allowed meeting the deficit to guarantee the constructive process, including cement, steel, pipes and construction materials, among others.

The report also highlighted achievements in several programs, including rice and cereal production, the recovery of the food-processing industry, bio-products and cattle raising.

On summarizing the meeting, Diaz-Canel called to eliminate the obstacles that still exist, including in foreign investments, which slow down the process of innovation and limit the efficient exploitation of the land.

He noted that the importing mentality is harmful, paralyzes creativity and fractures innovation.

In that regard, he pointed out that life shows that things are done today that were not done before, so we are less dependent on financing, he stressed.

Diaz-Canel also urged to replace administrative mechanism with economic and financial measures to boost production.