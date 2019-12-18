Investment to grow in Cuba in 2020

Havana, Cuba.- Cuba aims to increase investments in 2020 by 19 percent, according to the plan presented today by Economy and Planning Minister Alejandro Gil.

This was announced in the Economic Affairs Standing Committee of the National Assembly of People’s Power (ANPP), in which President Miguel Diaz-Canel participated, as well as the head of the ANPP and the Council of State, Esteban Lazo.

The increase in investment is a sign that we are not giving up on development and growth despite the difficulties, particularly the damage caused by the blockade imposed by the United States, Gil said.

He noted that the tourism sector will continue to grow with the construction of another 4,000 hotel capacities. There will also be investments in the generation of renewable energy.

Today and tomorrow, the standing committees of the unicameral parliament will meet in the Havana’s International Conference Center, prior to the Fourth Period of sessions of the ANPP on December 20 and 21, when new laws, the economic plan, the 2021 Budget and the formation of the Council of Ministers, including the election of the prime minister of Cuba, will be adopted.