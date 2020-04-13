U.S. lashes out against Cuba's medical cooperation



HAVANA, Cuba.- Cuban Chancellor Bruno Rodriguez said this Monday on his Twitter account that the United States lashes out with lies against the island’s medical cooperation.

The Foreign Affairs Minister wrote that it is a policy whose impact intensifies in the context of the fight against COVID-19, and the actions of the U.S. government are the wrong answer to the growing international claim to end the blockade against the Caribbean nation.

Michael Kozak, Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs recently said that sanctions against Cuba are directed against the government, and do not in any way impede trade in food and medicines.

Such statements contradict the contacts of Cuban companies with their American likes, which claim blocking laws as an impediment to completing equipment and input transactions.