They highlights use of Cuban drug against coronavirus in China



LIMA, Peru.-The ambassadors of Cuba, Sergio Gonzalez, and China, Liang Yu, highlighted in Peru the use of Cuban drug Interferon Alfa 2B (IFNrec) recombinant in the treatment of coronavirus patients.

The diplomats addressed the issue in a sustained dialogue during Gonzalez’s visit to his Chinese colleague, who exposed to him the situation of his country and the coronavirus epidemic, as well as actions to combat it and prevent its spread.

Gonzalez ratified Cuban solidarity with the Chinese people and their confidence in victory in the face of that outbreak that already claimed more than 1,500 lives. The dialogue also dealt with the international and Latin American situation, in particular, and both highlighted the excellent state of relations between the two countries.

Chinese diplomat Liang Yu was an official of his country’s Embassy in Peru, Ambassador to Bolivia and has worked in Cuba and the United States.