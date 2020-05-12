Press conference of Chancellor of Cuba today

HAVANA, Cuba.- The Cubaminrex website reported that Chancellor Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla will hold this Tuesday, May 12, a virtual press conference on the terrorist attack on the Cuban Embassy in the United States last April 30.

This press conference will be broadcast live from 1:30 p.m., as part of Al Mediodia News of the Cuban Television.

It will also be broadcast live on Facebook and the YouTube channel of the Cuban Chancellery, and t the Cuban Chancellor will answer questions from the national and foreign press.

Cuba called on the U.S. Government for a thorough and swift investigation, severe sanctions and security measures and guarantees of our diplomatic missions on its territory, as bound by the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.