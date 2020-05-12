All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Minuto a minuto:
Español
Radio Reloj


Cuba: 16-05-2020 (12:00:08)
You are at:»»Press Conference of Chancellor of Cuba Today

Press Conference of Chancellor of Cuba Today

0
By on News
Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.
Press conference of Chancellor of Cuba today

Photo: @PresidenciaCuba

HAVANA, Cuba.- The Cubaminrex website reported that Chancellor Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla will hold this Tuesday, May 12, a virtual press conference on the terrorist attack on the Cuban Embassy in the United States last April 30.

This press conference will be broadcast live from 1:30 p.m., as part of Al Mediodia News of the Cuban Television.

It will also be broadcast live on Facebook and the YouTube channel of the Cuban Chancellery, and t the Cuban Chancellor will answer questions from the national and foreign press.

Cuba called on the U.S. Government for a thorough and swift investigation, severe sanctions and security measures and guarantees of our diplomatic missions on its territory, as bound by the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.
Share.

About Author

Related Posts

Comments are closed.