All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Minuto a minuto:
Español
Radio Reloj
Hora Cuba:
You are at:»»President of Cuba Concludes Second Government Visit to Las Tunas

President of Cuba Concludes Second Government Visit to Las Tunas

0
By on News
Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

President of Cuba concludes second government visit to Las Tunas
LAS TUNAS, Cuba.- In summarizing the second working visit to Las Tunas province, the President of the Republic of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel, considered that the results demonstrate a level of responses, based on the style of work in the country.

The province have met nearly sixty per cent of the indications of the first government visit, including investments from agriculture, such as the recovery of El Beo pig breeding center, with the potential for chaining with the food industry.

The Cuban head of State also urged Las Tunas to remove obstacles to advance and maintain savings, in the face of unilateral measures by the U.S. government trying to stifle the island.

For his part, Deputy Prime Minister Alejandro Gil highlighted the challenges of meeting net sales, commercial circulation and exports, which were below what was expected the previous year.

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.
Share.

About Author

Related Posts

Comments are closed.