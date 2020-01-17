President of Cuba concludes second government visit to Las Tunas



LAS TUNAS, Cuba.- In summarizing the second working visit to Las Tunas province, the President of the Republic of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel, considered that the results demonstrate a level of responses, based on the style of work in the country.

The province have met nearly sixty per cent of the indications of the first government visit, including investments from agriculture, such as the recovery of El Beo pig breeding center, with the potential for chaining with the food industry.

The Cuban head of State also urged Las Tunas to remove obstacles to advance and maintain savings, in the face of unilateral measures by the U.S. government trying to stifle the island.

For his part, Deputy Prime Minister Alejandro Gil highlighted the challenges of meeting net sales, commercial circulation and exports, which were below what was expected the previous year.