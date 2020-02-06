President of Cuba attends annual meeting of Ministry of Energy and Mines.

HAVANA, Cuba.- With the presence of the President of the Republic of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel, Prime Minister Manuel Marrero, and Commander of the Revolution and Deputy Prime Minister Ramiro Valdes Menendez, it was held in Havana the annual assembly of results of the Ministry of Energy and Mines.

The meeting discussed the 2019 results, including the main productive technical advances, investments and university-company links, and examined the main lines of work this year.

Diaz-Canel stated that the Ministry of Energy and Mines is the governing body of that sector in the country, and therefore it must lead the use of renewable sources and actions to gain with energy culture.

This Ministry reaches its annual assembly after those carried out in Cubanickel and Geominsal Business Groups, and of Cuba-Petroleum and Electric Unions.