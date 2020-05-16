In front of COVID-19, more disciplined than ever in Cuba

HAVANA, Cuba.- In view of the real and encouraging fact of the downward trend in statistics related to Covid-19 in the country, the Cuban government reiterated this Friday the call to maintain discipline, today more than ever, and take responsibility for each of the measures taken to contain the expansion of a disease that has claimed in the world the lives of more than 296 thousand people.

At the meeting of the working group for the prevention and control of the new coronavirus – led as usual by President of the Republic Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez and Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz -, Public Health Minister Jose Angel Portal Miranda detailed the situation in the country with one thousand 840 confirmed cases; of them, only 334 remain hospitalized.

97.3% of those hospitalized patients have a stable clinical evolution. “Of the total number of people who have contracted the new coronavirus, a thousand 425 are already recovered,” the Minister specified.

Portal Miranda explained that in the national territory the number of open local transmission events is also falling. “To date, 26 have been closed and 18 are kept active,” when that of Guaicanamar, in the capital municipality of Regla, and another in Camajuani municipality at Villa Clara, have been concluded in the last few hours. In both the two incubation periods of the disease, that´s to say 28 days, were met without new cases of Covid-19.

In the exchange on these issues related to the behavior of the pandemic in Cuba, Diaz-Canel highlighted as another result of that battle the fact that, compared to what happened in much of the world, our health system has not collapsed and the percentage of Cuban professionals in that sector with the disease is low. None of them is dead and all have a favorable evolution today.

In this regard, Portal Miranda added that the most significant thing is that the greatest contagion occurred in the first part of the pandemic fight. In this last stage it is minimal, from that they have been training well.

The vast majority of contagions, Deputy Prime Minister Roberto Morales Ojeda said, did not happen in institutions where conditions were created exclusively for the treatment of Covid-19, but in which they had not been enabled for specific care for the disease.

In this Friday’s meeting, Havana authorities render again an account. This province, with more than 2 million inhabitants, is still the most complex territory in the nation, having confirmed 890 cases and keeping seven local transmission events open.

According to Governor Reinaldo Garcia Zapata, 392 people are admitted to hospitals in the capital, of which 207 are confirmed cases. The hospital index dropped to 28% and that of use of intensive care to 7%, a trend that has also consolidated.

Strengthening measures continue to be underway in Centro Habana and La Habana Vieja municipalities, as well as in the Popular Councils of Luyano Moderno, in San Miguel del Padron municipality, and Latino, at Cerro municipality.

On this occasion, the epidemiological situation of Ciego de Avila province was reviewed. Governor Tomas Alexis Martin Venegas explained that 93 cases have been confirmed. Currently 261 patients are admitted, including patients, contacts and suspects.

The greatest complexities of the territory are in the municipalities of Moron, Ciego de Avila, Venezuela and Florence. Of four local transmission events, the Governor commented, three have closed and that of Turiguano, where quarantine is applied, remains open.

About several opinions of the population related to the country’s future move to normality and concern about the over-movement this has generated, especially in the Cuban capital, the Prime Minister considered that trust today could be our main enemy.

“We have to avoid misinterpretations and overconfidence,” Marrero Cruz concluded.

Taken from the Presidency of the Republic of Cuba web site