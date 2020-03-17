In Cuba there is no transmission of Covid-19



HAVANA, Cuba.- “We cannot say that in Cuba there is transmission of Covid-19, because those infected are imported or people with close contacts with patients from abroad,” Francisco Duran, director of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Public Health explained in the Roundtable TV program.

The specialist, who revealed the detection of two new cases to add seven in the country, noted they are patients with very close relationships with people arriving from abroad.

After commenting on the presence of the new coronavirus on the planet, Duran recalled that Cuba has since January a confrontation plan to the disease, which has gradually expanded and incorporated new knowledge on the pandemic.

The epidemiologist stated that quarantine is established by each country, as dictated by the World Health Organization, to the extent that the internal situation is complicated.