Diaz-Canel Mourns Death of Three Girls in Old Havana

HAVANA, Cuba.- The President of the Republic of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel, mourned this Wednesday, through his account on Twitter the deaths of three girls, caused by the collapse of a balcony in Old Havana.

In his profile, the Cuban President pointed out: “Collapse in Old Havana causes the deaths of three girls. We are heartily sorry about what happened. Our accompaniment to families.”

Maria Karla Fuentes and Lisnavy Valdes Rodriguez, both 12, and Rocio Garcia Napoles, 11, were passing under the structure when it collapsed.

First Secretary of the Party in Havana Luis Antonio Torres Iribar, and Governor Reinaldo Garcia Zapata, as well as government officials, delegates, doctors and People’s Council neighbors went to the site of the events.