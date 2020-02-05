All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Cuban Writers and Artists Demand Respect for Cuban Culture

By on News
Cuban writers and artists demand respect for Cuban culture
HAVANA, Cuba.- After learning of the call in Brussels, the headquarters of the European Parliament, of an event aimed at clouding relations between Cuba and the European Union, the organization of the Cuban artistic and intellectual avant-gardeaddressed a message to the promoters of such a maneuver.

On the subject, the statement highlights that, far from responding to the interests of the peoples they represent on the continent, the event follows the patterns of the U.S. government’s fierce anti-Cuban policy.

The National Union of Writers and Artists of Cuba rejected the attempt of European parliamentarians to disqualify the social model adopted by the inhabitants of the island.

In their pronouncement, Cuban writers and artists also evoked the legacy of Marti, whom they honor “committed to artistic and literary creation, the promotion of ethical values and the desire to serve the homeland.”

 

