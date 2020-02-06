Cuban Vice President Evaluates Agriculture Investments in Matanzas

MATANZAS, Cuba.- Salvador Valdes Mesa, Vice-President of the Republic of Cuba, evaluates the investment process for prioritized works of the Ministry of Agriculture in Matanzas province.

Works of the Agro-industrial Grain Company, the rice program, the tobacco program, and the recovery and increase of capacities in warehouses of raw materials, feed mills and silos, among others, carried out by different construction companies, present progress in its implementation.

The first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba in Matanzas, Livan Izquierdo Alonso, and Governor Mario Sabines Lorenzo accompany Salvador Valdes Mesa.

During the visit, the Vice-President of the Republic of Cuba will talk with leaders and peasants of Matanzas about the investment process of agriculture in that territory, with the purpose of looking for solutions.