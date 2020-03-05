All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Cuban Chancellor Starts Visit to Panama

The Cuban Chancellor meets with Panamanian authorities.

HAVANA, Cuba.- Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban Minister of Foreign Affairs, held this Thursday an exchange with government leaders of Panama, as part of his official visit to Panama, which will end on March 7.

The Chancellor reported on his official Twitter account that he spoke with Marcos Enrique Castillero, President of the National Assembly of Panama, and Fernando Ariel Arce, Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Relations.

Members of the parliamentary group of friendship with Cuba and political parties were also present at the meeting.

Cuba and Panama maintain historic relations, both bilaterally and multilaterally, where links in education, culture and sport stand out; every year the Panamanian government backs the island at the United Nations in the fight against the U.S. blockade.

