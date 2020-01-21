Cuba reaffirms its support for Venezuela

HAVANA, Cuba.- The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cuba, Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, reaffirmed on Monday his country’s solidarity with Venezuela in the face of the United States’ claims to strengthen the economic blockade against that nation.

Such statements take place after a press conference held in Colombia by U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo, in which he called for more action against Caracas.

On his Twitter account, the Cuban Chancellor also rejected the campaign promoted by Washington to re-enact its siege against the island, for which it uses, among other arguments, Havana’s support for the constitutional government of Nicolas Maduro.

Rodriguez denounced the intention to blame the island for Venezuela’s situation as a pure pretext by the U.S. hostility against Cuba.

Cuba-CARICOM Relationships Stand Out

Cuban Chancellor Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla also emphasized on Monday, on his Twitter account, that 2019 was a period of consolidation of the bonds of friendship between Cuba and the Caribbean nations.

Rodriguez Parrilla said that over the last year the nexus of exchange and cooperation with the Antillean nations sisters, joined by historical ties and common challenges to Cuba, were strengthened.

Last December 8 marks the establishment of relations between Cuba and the nations of the Caribbean Community, an event that did justice to the close unity among its peoples.

The Cuban Chancellor also underlined the importance for Cuba of the Seventh CARICOM-Cuba Summit, fixed for next December in Havana.