Communists of Italy thank Cuba´s solidarity

HAVANA, Cuba.- The Communist Party of Italy sent a new token of appreciation to the First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, Raul Castro, and to the President of the Republic Miguel Diaz-Canel.

According to Granma newspaper, the missive exalts the valuable medical cooperation of the island in the Italian region of Lombardy, the most affected of that country by the spread of the new coronavirus.

The message asks to transfer a fraternal embrace to the extraordinary doctors, the Communist Party, the people of Cuba, and all those who have worked for the maintenance of society and the socialist fatherland, against all attacks.

By the way, Granma newspaper publishes today that in just 10 working days the Cuban doctors have already achieved the recovery and medical discharge of the third of the 36 Covid-19 patients admitted to their premises and attended by them.