Havana’s authorities reinforce efforts to fight the pandemic

Havana, Cuba.- Havana’s Provincial Defense Council (CDP) reinforced yesterday the efforts to fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, after the rise in the incidence rate of the novel coronavirus in the territory.

This indicator amounts to 28.04 infected per 100,000 inhabitants, following the announcement of 26 new cases on Tuesday for 603 afflicted.

In this regard, the president of the CDP, Luis Antonio Torres, called for rigorously working on the search for new asymptomatic infections, to avoid a growth in the numbers of patients.

The municipality of Centro Habana stands out with the highest epidemiological risk with an incidence rate of 47.76 and 12 open transmission events with greater isolation measures, set out the provincial director of Health, Carlos Alberto Martinez.

In response, rigorous measures are taken in this territory, such as monitoring crowds, double-checked enquiries and road traffic is reduced.

Likewise, he assured, the distribution to people of the homeopathic product Prevengho-Vir continues, a process already completed in the municipalities of Plaza de la Revolución, Playa and Cerro.

Authorities assessed potential specialist needs for intensive therapies and their sources as a first step to succeed in the higher-hospitalization stage.

The president of the CDP demanded that the best conditions be created for healthcare personnel who must spend 14 days in quarantine after exhausting working days on the front line of the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.