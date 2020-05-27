Cuba reports 11 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours

Havana, Cuba- The National Director of Epidemiology of the Cuban Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Francisco Duran, reported that there were 11 new cases of COVID-19, for an total of 1,974 positive cases across the island.

During his daily press briefing held Wednesday morning, Dr. Duran said that over the past 24 hours — up to 12 midnight Tuesday night — fortunately, no patients died from the coronavirus. A total of 82 patients have died from COVID-19 in Cuba over the past several months.

To date, 1,724 patients have recovered — with an additional 15 patients released from hospitals during the day on Tuesday.