Cuba included among the world’s favorite tourist sites

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel today highlighted the inclusion of the island among the world’s 25 favorite tourist destinations, according to the Traveller’s Choice awards from TripAdvisor, the largest international travel website.

‘We offer our visitors good treatment, friendship and peace of mind,’ the president posted on his Twitter account.

According to a report available on TripAdvisor’s website, and based on the opinions and ratings of millions of its members, Cuba ranked 19th and two of its beaches, Paraiso in Cayo Largo and Varadero, both in the west of the country, are among the top 10 in the entire world.

According to the website, the capital of the Caribbean country, Havana, with its vibrant nightlife, a culture to be proud of and a beautiful architectural design, is the heart of the country.

Outside the island’s largest city, the report noted, life is lived with the same tranquility on thousands of magnificent beaches, in the Varadero resort and in the former capital Santiago de Cuba, located in the eastern region.

The island’s Ministry of Tourism recently noted that in 2019, four million 275,561 tourists arrived in Cuba, and that this year they hope to receive a figure close to 4.5 million visitors.

The source also stressed that despite the tightening of the U.S. blockade against Cuba, the country was able to put 2,981 new rooms into operation for the tourism sector in 2019.