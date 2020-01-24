Argentineans condemn vandalistic acts against Jose Marti’s busts

Buenos Aires, Argentina.- Friends of Cuba on Thursday condemned in Argentina the vandalistic acts committed against busts of National Apostle Jose Marti in Havana in early January.

In a statement, the Argentina-Cuba Solidarity Movement condemns such actions promoted by the counterrevolution in Miami and the Donald Trump administration with the intention of tarnishing the image of the Cuban politician and intellectual, a liberator of peoples.

The document highlights Marti’s ideals when he said, ‘Homeland is humanity, it is the part of humanity that we see most closely and where we were born’.

A few days before his 167th birthday, the Argentinean friends recalled the person who inspired the Revolution that triumphed in January 1959, as acknowledged by its historic leader, Fidel Castro Ruz.

Likewise, the declaration notes how Marti was also the first voice that denounced the US intentions in Our America, which the Cuban Apostle saw as a Big Homeland, united and sovereign.

The communiqué described the perpetrators of such acts as clumsy, mercenaries bought for a few dollars who offended the monuments with which the Cuban people pays tribute to the hero who illuminates their consciousness.

The Argentina-Cuba Solidarity Movement expresses its indignation and condemnation of those provocations, and says that Jose Marti is still alive in our memory and hearts.