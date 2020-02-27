Venezuela Repudiates Lima Spokesmen´s Behavior

CARACAS, Venezuela.- The Chancellor of Venezuela, Jorge Arreaza, described as obsessive the behavior of the Lima Group´s spokesmen, and their subordination to the orders issued by the United States government against the Venezuelan people.

Through a message on Twitter, the head of the Bolivarian nation’s diplomacy assured that in the last two years, governments aligned to the American objectives are committed to discrediting the South American country.

In their ideological obsession and subordination to Trump, Lima Cartel governments have made anti-diplomatic and incoherent statements, and besides, Peru’s Chancellor said to attack before Venezuela normalizes.

The Lima Group was established in Peru, in order to facilitate the interventionist maneuvers performed by the United States Administration, to depose the constitutional government of President Nicolas Maduro.