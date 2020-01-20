Venezuela and Cuba strengthen bilateral cooperation

Caracas, Cuba.- Delegations of Venezuela and Cuba will attend on Sunday in this capital a plenary session of the 20th Meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission to strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

From the Yellow House (headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs), the representatives will assess the challenges of collaboration during 2020, in order to benefit the two countries in economic and social matters.

On Sunday, work tables on oil, finance, tourism, health and education were addressed, in which the Venezuelan system’s behavior and expectations for this coming year were reviewed.

With regard to oil, Venezuela’s Oil Minister Manuel Quevedo informed that the financing scheme is currently available to continue with the work plan and the exchange of oil supply for services will remain.

Venezuela has been providing goods to Cuba since 2000, including assistance and technical advice from public and private entities, as well as oil derivatives, framed in the Comprehensive Cooperation Agreement signed by the parties.

During the development of the technical table, a possible program of statistical advice in hospitals was also assessed.

As part of the 20th Meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission of the Cuba-Venezuela Integral Cooperation Agreement, set up last Thursday, both countries assessed covering advances on their agreements in the tourism and foreign trade sector with the petro cryptocurrency, in order to strengthen the Venezuelan economic system and production.