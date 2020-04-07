The World Continues Its Battle against Covid-19

NEW YORK, USA – U.S. reports more than 10,000 deaths from the new SARS-COV-Two coronavirus, when there is a significant increase in the number of deaths per day.

In Spain, a total of 19,400 health workers tested positive for Covid-19, since the start of the pandemic, the country’s Ministry of Health noted.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who tested positive for the new coronavirus ten days ago, was transferred to intensive care after his health worsened, an official spokesman confirmed. According to the government source, the conditions of the representative worsened in the course of Monday afternoon.

The number of people infected in Egypt by Covid-19 increased to more than 1 thousand 322; 149 of them detected in the last hours, during which time 7 patients died.

Latin America vs. the New Coronavirus

Ecuador’s Minister of Public Health, Juan Carlos Zevallos, said that more than 415 professionals in the sector are infected with Covid-19.

Alejandro Giammattei, President of Guatemala, heartily asked the citizens a responsible accompaniment to fight the new coronavirus, which added 4 new positive cases for a total of 74, including 3 deaths.

Paraguay added 2 new cases of Covid-19 patients, increasing the number of people infected in that country to 115.

In Argentina, President Alberto Fernandez anticipated that isolation by Covid-19 pandemic will continue in that nation and they will seek to make some activities more flexible. All the effort made must not be lost, he said regarding the quarantine, which rules until next April 13.