Poet Ernesto Cardenal Dies

Poet Ernesto Cardenal died in Managua.

MANAGUA, Nicaragua.- This Sunday died in Managua, Nicaragua, at 95, poet Ernesto Cardenal, due to kidney and heart failure.

Three times nominated for the Nobel Prize in Literature, Cardenal also excelled as a theologian, writer, translator, sculptor and politician. He was one of the protagonists of the triumphant Sandinista People’s Revolution in 1979, after which he served as Minister of Culture of Nicaragua until 1986.

Ernesto Cardenal was the obligatory reference in the cultural and social field of Sandinistas revolutionaries, who ended Somoza´s tyranny in the late 70s of the last century.

For his contribution to the struggle of the Nicaraguan people, the government of Daniel Ortega decreed three days of national mourning for the death of the outstanding poet.

