Parliament in Venezuela Must Come Out of Contempt

CARACAS, Venezuela.- Luis Parra, President of the National Assembly of Venezuela, said its new board of directors plans to remove the legislative body from contempt, as one of the great challenges for this year.

Parra said they decided to take a step forward thinking on the nation, which is tired of the polarization that came to Parliament; and added the people expect a parliament of solutions, not of confrontations.

The President of the National Assembly of Venezuela highlighted that this body must be saved from destruction and open the way to depolarization in order to achieve concrete solutions, with a view to the development of the South American nation.

Parra emphasized he does not support roads outside the Constitution, nor coup or interference, and pointed out that they are 30 deputies, who decided to build a democratic alternative and returning to the electoral path based on respect.