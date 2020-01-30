All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Minuto a minuto:
Español
Radio Reloj
Hora Cuba:
You are at:»»»Palestine Will Present a Resolution against Trump Deal

Palestine Will Present a Resolution against Trump Deal

0
By on International News
Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.
Riyad Mansur. Photo/ Taken from Radio Habana Cuba.

Riyad Mansur. Photo/ Taken from Radio Habana Cuba.

UNITED NATIONS, New York.- Permanent Observer of Palestine to the United Nations Riyad Mansur, reported that Palestine will present to the Security Council a resolution against Trump ‘deal of the century’.

Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas will visit the agency in the next two weeks to make known his country’s position on Donald Trump’s proposed peace deal on Tuesday to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Mansur hopes the United Nations Security Council will vote on the resolution on the peace plan at the same meeting Abbas will attend.

The text by the White House was published on its official website and praised by the Israeli Prime Minister as a grand plan for Israel, while the Palestinian authorities rejected the proposal almost immediately.

 

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.
Share.

About Author

Related Posts

Comments are closed.