Palestine Will Present a Resolution against Trump Deal

UNITED NATIONS, New York.- Permanent Observer of Palestine to the United Nations Riyad Mansur, reported that Palestine will present to the Security Council a resolution against Trump ‘deal of the century’.

Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas will visit the agency in the next two weeks to make known his country’s position on Donald Trump’s proposed peace deal on Tuesday to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Mansur hopes the United Nations Security Council will vote on the resolution on the peace plan at the same meeting Abbas will attend.

The text by the White House was published on its official website and praised by the Israeli Prime Minister as a grand plan for Israel, while the Palestinian authorities rejected the proposal almost immediately.