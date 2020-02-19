Indigenous Peoples of Brazil Denounce Genocidal Project

BRAZILIA, Brazil.- Indigenous leaders of Brazil handed over to the President of the Chamber of Deputies, Rodrigo Maia, and a package of complaints against the Jair Bolsonaro government bill threatening native communities.

Such a measure frees up mining and power generation activities in traditional territories and stimulates political play around the environmental agenda in the Legislative Power.

The chief of the Kayapo people presented a copy of the Manifesto of Piaracu, the result of the meeting of the indigenous peoples and leaders of Brazil, which gathered 45 traditional peoples in the Amazon in January.

The document refers to issues such as climate crisis, defense of the environment and concern for the actions of mining companies, and protests against the genocide and destruction of ethnic groups in Brazil.