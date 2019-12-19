Far-Right Actions Condemned in Venezuela



CARACAS, Venezuela. – The first vice-president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela, Diosdado Cabello, condemned this Thursday the unconstitutional actions promoted by the far right to secure Juan Guaido´s re-election in the presidency of the National Assembly.

During his Con el Mazo Dando program, the Chavista leader emphasized that the struggle in parliament takes place among the several factors of the Venezuelan right.

On Wednesday, opposition MPs filed a request with the Supreme Court of Justice to repeal the amendment to the rules of procedure and debate adopted on Tuesday by Guaido.

On this occasion, they violate Article 186 of the Magna Carta, which states that the Parliament will be composed of members elected in each federal entity by universal, direct, personalized and secret ballot with proportional representation.