Evo Morales Repeats Release Request for Political Prisoners

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina.- Former Bolivian President Evo Morales reiterated the call for release for political prisoners in his country, governed by a de facto government accused of violating civil liberties and human rights.

Patricia Hermosa, Morales’ lawyer and his legal representative, was arrested at her entrance to the nation with the aim of preventing the registration of her proxy as a candidate for deputy of the Pluri-national Legislative Assembly.

Hermosa’s arbitrary detention, who in addition is pregnant, and the illegality of the motives alleged by the Ministry of Government have been repeatedly denounced inside and outside Bolivia.

Since the de facto government chaired by Jeanine Anez took power, Morales and the Movement for Socialism´s followers have been subjected to political persecution through tax charges and legal causes outside of due process.