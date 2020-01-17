Evo Morales condemns militarization of Bolivian cities



BUENOS AIRES, Argentina.- Bolivia’s deposed President Evo Morales condemned the militarization of the country authorized by the de facto government, on the grounds that it violates the rights of citizenship provided for in the Constitution.

The former President in his Twitter profile wrote that the militarization of Bolivia’s cities provokes a state of siege, suspension of rights and constitutional guarantees to the people, as a further proof of the dictatorship of Anez.

For his part, the Minister of Defense, Fernando Lopez, explained that the initiative is aimed at giving peace to Bolivians through joint operations with the police.

However, local media point out that the move is aimed at controlling Morales’ supporters and the Movement for Socialism Party for the continuing displays of discontent with the actions of the government presided over by self-proclaimed President Jeanine Anez.