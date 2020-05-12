Ecuadorian indians protect themselves from Covid-19 isolating themselves in jungle



QUITO, Ecuador.- The depth of the Ecuadorian Amazon rainforest and its secrets have become the refuge of indigenous families, who together with their grandparents flee seeking to protect themselves from COVID-19 and preserve the ancestral knowledge of their elders.

Several families of the Kichwa community of Sarayaku, located in Pastaza province, and known for its resistance against oil exploitation in its territory, had left for the purines or tambos some weeks ago.

Those who ventured into the jungle each morning drink a tea based on natural plants to start the day; some families have a preparation of many plants and share it.

But not only the fear to COVID-19 affected the Sarayaku community; its inhabitants have also been hit by Bobonaza and Rotuni Rivers, which flooded their lands.