Democrats to Close Pleadings against Trump in Impeachment

WASHINGTON, USA — The seven Democratic congressmen appointed as managers of President Donald Trump’s impeachment will conclude their case against him this Friday, who is accused of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

This will be the third day in a row that members of the Blue Force will present the evidence gathered against the ruler, with the aim of trying to convince the Republican majority Senate to remove Trump from office.

Prosecutors were given 24 hours, spread over three days to detail the nature of the allegations against the White House tenant and the evidence to support them.

Despite marathon days of allegations in the Upper House, none of the Republican senators have given any sign that they could break with their party and support the Blue Force case against the President.