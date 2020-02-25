Cuban and French foreign ministers meet in Geneva

Geneva, Switzerland.- The Cuban and French Foreign Ministers, Bruno Rodriguez and Jean-Yves Le Drian, agreed here today to continue working to deepen bilateral relations, in the context of their participation in the Human Rights Council.

During their meeting, they agreed to positively assess the progress of relations between Havana and Paris and addressed issues on the international agenda, diplomatic sources said.

Rodriguez and Le Drian are attending the high-level segment of the 43rd session of the Council, a body of 47 member states.

Cuba and France signed three new agreements to strengthen their ties at the end of 2019, when the fourth session of the bilateral Economic and Trade Commission was held in the French capital.

In mid-January, Cuban deputy prime minister Ricardo Cabrisas spoke with Prime Minister Edouard Philippe and Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, secretary of State for Foreign Trade and Tourism.

On the opening day of the Human Rights Council, the Cuban foreign minister also spoke with the director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, to whom he exposed the U.S. government’s attacks on the island’s medical cooperation.