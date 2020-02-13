Colombia Calls for Building Final Peace

BOGOTA, Colombia.- Several voices call for an end to violence in Colombia and the construction of final peace in a country with millions of victims of armed conflict.

The reactions were generated mainly by the situation in Catatumbo, considered as one of the areas most hit by violence and state abandonment.

The National Liberation Army guerrilla announced earlier this week a three-day armed shutdown, which will begin tomorrow across the country, and the People’s Liberation Army will take similar action indefinitely, which began this Wednesday in the aforementioned region.

Alirio Uribe, a lawyer and human rights defender, believed the Government should seek a negotiated peace in that region, it should stop the confinement of communities, forced recruitment and comply with the agreements.