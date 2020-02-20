CARICOM Rejects Escalation of Blockade to Cuba



BRIDGETOWN, Barbados.- The heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) described in Barbados as unjustifiable the upsurge in the U.S. blockade against Cuba.

During the conclusions of the meeting, Caribbean leaders reiterated their concern about the sanctions announced by Washington under Title III of the Helms-Burton Act, which strengthens the economic, trade and financial blockade towards the island.

Regional rulers called the application of extraterritorial laws and measures contrary to international law to be a violation, and thanked Cuba for the medical assistance provided to Member States for the benefit of their peoples.

The heads of Government also repudiated America’s smear campaign by referring to Cuba’s medical care as a form of human trafficking.