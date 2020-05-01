Canada’s association raises funds in support of Cuba

Ottawa, Canada.- The Canadian Network of Solidarity with Cuba (CNC) campaign to aid Cuba in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic has already totaled over 25,000 Canadian dollars, reported this Thursday a diplomatic source.

The amount – equivalent to about 18,000 US dollars – was collected from the launch of the initiative in late March until this Wednesday.

Its coordinator, Professor Emeritus of the University of Toronto Keith Ellis expressed that ‘so far there are no new hurricanes, earthquakes or tornadoes that affect our beloved Cuba, but there is a combination of two evils: a plague and a tightening of the cruelty of imperialism in a panic.’

This combination forces Cuba’s friends to take urgent measures to help ‘alleviate the burdens that are being accumulated on the country,’ Ellis stressed in his call for solidarity with the international community.

In announcing the fundraising campaign, the members of the CNC (Canadian Network on Cuba) emphasized ‘the damage caused to the Cuban people by the US inhumane and genocidal blockade,’ while acknowledging that, despite this , Cuba is in the front line of the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

They highlighted that Cuba shortly enlisted and sent 24 brigades of the International Contingent of Doctors Specialized in Disaster Situations and Serious Epidemics Henry Reeve, to 22 countries.

In addition, they noted that Cuba develops treatments to combat the pandemic that plagues the world and condemned the discredit maneuvers promoted by the US government against its medical cooperation.

A press release from the Havana embassy in Ottawa specified that the associations of Cubans residing in Canada joined the initiative to contribute from there with donations and the promotion of solidarity with the country.

In 2010, a similar campaign, but to support Cuba’s medical mission present in Haiti after a devastating earthquake in that country, the association managed to raise over 200,000 dollars.