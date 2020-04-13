Syria praises Cuba’s contribution to the world fight against Covid-19

Damascus, Syria.- The political and press adviser to Syria’s presidency Boutheina Shabaan praised this Monday Cuba’s contribution to the world fight against Covid-19 pandemic.

Cuba, Russia and China offered unconditional assistance to Italy, Spain and other countries to help them contain the spread of the pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus, the presidential adviser deemed in an article issued in the Al-Watan daily.

She assured that Washington must pay compensation to the countries that are victims of US terrorist and economic wars including Syria, Cuba, Venezuela, Iran, Iraq and Libya.

Meanwhile, she indicated that this pandemic proved the fragility of the US superpower that most people in the world thought it could be a worldwide model to follow in its fight against SARS-CoV-2 virus.

China put human lives above all consideration and showed humanism and sacrifice by providing its research and capabilities at the service of the whole world, set out the adviser to Syria’s president.

She added that Washington lacks the smallest humane and moral values by refusing to lift the sanctions and blockade on innocent peoples facing the spread of Covid-19 disease.

Today, there is an urgent need for a new world order where wisdom and humanity prevail, and not money and material wealth, Shabaan concluded in her article.