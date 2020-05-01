Cuba protects dentists against Covid-19

Havana, Cuba.- Dental service professionals in Cuba are among the priorities for protection from Covid-19, as they are among the most exposed to the infection, health authorities stated today.

Special protection means are distributed among these personnel and they are required to use correctly masks, protective glasses, gloves and overcoats, explained Dr. Francisco Duran, national director of Epidemiology of the Public Health Ministry.

In a response to Prensa Latina news agency in its daily press briefing, Duran said that currently dental services are limited to emergency care, until the country’s national health system returns to normal once the disease, caused by SARS-Cov2, is eradicated.

The MINSAP director, in reporting on the situation generated by Covid-19 in the country and the world, referred to versions circulating on the possible capacity of nicotine, contained in cigars and tobacco, as a factor in containing the disease.

He said that the idea, currently under study, is based on reports from France of confirmed cases, among which the smoking rate is minimal, but that does not mean that the substance is a barrier to prevent infection, hence the search for the chemical mechanism that can confirm it or not.

Cuba reported today 34 new cases positive to the Covid-19 tests, which brings to 1,501 the number of confirmed cases, while it accumulates 681 recovered and 61 deaths.