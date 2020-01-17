‘Jazz is a way of life,’ says American Victor Goines

Havana, Cuba.- ‘Jazz is a way of life, a way of defining people,’ said American instrumentalist Victor Goines who will give a concert here today, Friday, on the occasion of the 35th International Jazz Plaza Festival.

Goines, a renowned saxophonist and clarinetist, participates in the Cuban classic with his quartet, and assures that jazz as a genre is the result of generations of musicians from all eras who with their contributions helped shape it.

That is why ‘it does not belong to any specific group of people, it belongs to everyone and everyone has the possibility of contributing in its own particular way,’ said the artist in a press conference held at the Cuban National Hotel.

The American and his musicians will share the stage today with the Havana Chamber Orchestra and the Cuban instrumentalist Janio Abreu and his group Aire de Concierto, with whom he has shared the stage in other moments.

‘Janio Abreu has something special,’ said the American about the young Cuban, with whom he collaborated in the recording of the DVDs Our Musical Heritage and Together Again, released by the Bis Music label.

The concert by Goines and his quartet, the Havana Chamber Orchestra and Janio Abreu & Aire de Concierto is scheduled for 19:00 local time at the Marti Theatre, and will be recorded for the production of a third DVD.