Díaz-Canel attends the opening of Book Fair in Cuba

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel attended the opening last evening of the 29th International Book Fair (FIL), dedicated to Vietnam, to Ana Cairo, National Social Science Award, and to playwright, Eugenio Hernández.

The message of the Cuban Presidency on Facebook disclosed an image of the inauguration of the literary event attended by other authorities.

Previously, the first vice president of the Propaganda and Education Commission of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, Vo Van Phuong, said at a press conference her country would bring about 700 titles and about two thousand copies.

The books will address the culinary art, the potential of Vietnam, its landscapes and beauties and the historical relations with Cuba, a country that has provided solidarity support to it for six decades.

Precisely to celebrate the 60-year-old ties, a panel will be dedicated to the Fortress of San Carlos de la Cabaña, headquarters of the FIL in Havana.

FIL will remain open until February 16, in Havana, with the participation of more than 200 guests from 44 countries.

Then it will be extended to the different provinces of the island until its culmination, on April 12, in the eastern city of Santiago de Cuba.