All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Minuto a minuto:
Español
Radio Reloj
Hora Cuba:
You are at:»»»Cuban cultural institution postpones events for Covid-19

Cuban cultural institution postpones events for Covid-19

0
By on Culture
Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

Havana, Cuba.- The Cuban Institute of Cultural Research Juan Marinello announced on Monday the postponement of the international events scheduled to take place in April and May, as part of the prevention and confrontation measures of the Covid-19.

According to a statement from the entity regarding the recent disposition of the Ministry of Culture on the postponement of national and international massive artistic events that involve crowds of people, the cultural institution decided to also postpone its activities (conferences, workshops, etc).

As a consequence of the current international situation of confronting the new coronavirus pandemic, it adds, the public service of the library is also suspended.

The rescheduling of these activities will depend on how the situation evolves, says the note.

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.
Share.

About Author

Related Posts

Comments are closed.