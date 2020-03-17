Cuban cultural institution postpones events for Covid-19

Havana, Cuba.- The Cuban Institute of Cultural Research Juan Marinello announced on Monday the postponement of the international events scheduled to take place in April and May, as part of the prevention and confrontation measures of the Covid-19.

According to a statement from the entity regarding the recent disposition of the Ministry of Culture on the postponement of national and international massive artistic events that involve crowds of people, the cultural institution decided to also postpone its activities (conferences, workshops, etc).

As a consequence of the current international situation of confronting the new coronavirus pandemic, it adds, the public service of the library is also suspended.

The rescheduling of these activities will depend on how the situation evolves, says the note.